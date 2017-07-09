Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday blasted President Trump for announcing he’s partnering with Russian President Vladimir Putin on cyber security, saying such a deal is like partnering with Syrian President Bashar Assad on a “Chemical Weapons Unit.”

Rubio, R-Fla., made the comment in a series of tweets after Trump met personally with Putin last week and earlier Sunday tweeted: “Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded … and safe.”

Rubio, who has had an uneasy relationship with Trump at least since competing against him in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, tweeted: “Partnering with Putin on a ‘Cyber Security Unit’ is akin to partnering with Assad on a “Chemical Weapons Unit.”

Assad has purportedly ordered chemical weapons attacks on civilians opposed to his regime, in the country’s years-long civil war.

Russia meddled in the 2016 White House race, according to members of the U.S. intelligence community.

Trump, during the 2016 primaries, called Rubio “Little Marco.” And in a largely final attempt to defeat Trump, Rubio insulted Trump by saying he had “small hands.”

On Sunday, Rubio also tweeted: “We have no quarrel with Russia or the Russian people. Problem is with Putin & his oppression, war crimes & interference in our elections,” and “While reality & pragmatism requires that we engage Vladimir Putin, he will never be a trusted ally or a reliable constructive partner.”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus did not comment during his appearance on “Fox News Sunday” about the Rubio tweet.