Ruby Rose is getting candid about struggling with her sexuality while growing up.

The 30-year-old actress looks gorgeous in a photo shoot for Net-A-Porter’s The Edit magazine, and in the accompanying interview, she opens up about her difficult childhood in Australia. Rose says she knew she was different by the age of six.

“Everyone had Barbies; I had Ninja Turtles and Superman,” she recalls to the magazine. “I was crazy about Archie comics. I played footie with the boys.”

Rose says she was bullied by other girls for her unconventional ways, then later tried “the feminine thing” by wearing makeup and growing her hair. She was then accused of trying to steal other girls’ boyfriends, but was still bullied when she came out as gay.

“‘First you want our boyfriends, now you want us’ — that kind of thing,” she explains. “I couldn’t win.”

She also took a beating from a couple of boys, which landed her in the hospital.

“They didn’t see me as a woman,” she says.

Although Rose confesses she felt like she had been born into the wrong body, and longed to become a boy at the time, these days, she says she’s glad she didn’t opt for gender reassignment surgery.

“I’m a woman,” she says. “I want to have babies one day, so I’m glad I didn’t make changes earlier in my life.”

The “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” star is now happily dating The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso. But the former “Orange is the New Black” actress remains coy about whether or not she’ll ever tie the knot.

“I don’t know. Can you imagine?” she says. “Ruby Rose in a white floor-length gown and her Hells Angels tattoos?”

ET talked to Rose at the premiere of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” in Hollywood on Thursday, where she gushed about her girlfriend, who accompanied her to the event.

“She is the most amazing person,” Rose told ET. “We just jam every night. We just play music and sing and cook dinner, and she’s amazing. She’s wonderful.”

“She’s always such a [source of] moral support for me and a moral compass,” she added. “I’m so glad she came tonight.”