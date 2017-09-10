Ruler of United Arab Emirates returns home after trip abroad

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates has returned to his country after a private trip.

The state-run WAM news agency reported Sunday that Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had returned home from a trip that began July 1, without elaborating.

Sheikh Khalifa was born in 1948 and became president after his father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, died in 2004. He is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the seven UAE sheikhdoms.

Sheikh Khalifa suffered a stroke on Jan. 24, 2014, and underwent emergency surgery. He has taken several private trips abroad since then.

In late June, he made a rare public appearance on state media to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.