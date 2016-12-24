Rumor: White Sox Could Be Nearing Quintana Trade

The White Sox could be on the verge of trading Jose Quintana. Brian Bilek tweets the deal would include the Yankees and Pirates. Ultimately the prized lefty would wind up in Pittsburgh.

The Chicago White Sox could be on the verge of trading Jose Quintana. Brian Bilek of Futuresox.com tweeted this complex deal would include the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates. He suggests New York would receive Andrew McCutchen and Pittsburgh would end up with Quintana. The White Sox would receive a package of prospects headlined by Tyler Glasnow.

Glasnow is the No. 1 prospect in the Pirates system according to mlbpipeline.com. The 23-year-old was an impressive 10-4 with a 1.96 ERA in Triple A this season. He was Pittsburgh’s fifth round pick in the 2011 Amateur Draft. Jon Heyman pointed out on twitter the Yankees would want Quintana if they were trading prospects, not an outfielder.

According to Bilek the organization is hoping to have the deal in place by Christmas. If true, this could be yet another big score for the White Sox. Rick Hahn has already had an amazing offseason. There’s no reason why he wouldn’t once again get top dollar for a talent like Quintana. That would be another huge score for this organization and feather in Hahn’s cap. He has certainly showed he can deal for quality talent.

It’s not like this team needs to move Quintana. They could certainly use a guy of his talent. But if they are getting another huge return, that could only help their future. It’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out over the next couple days. If Hahn is able to pull off this deal, then we could see another influx of talent into an already loaded farm system. This team will have no shortage of pitching for years to come. This is the start of what could be some very exciting years on the south side.

