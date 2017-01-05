Rumor: White Sox Still Engaged in Quintana Trade Talks

There’s still a chance Jose Quintana is moved by spring training. Ken Rosenthal tweets the White Sox remain in daily talks for the lefty.

The Chicago White Sox are still exploring the possibility of trading Jose Quintana. The organization remains in daily trade talks surrounding the prized left hander Ken Rosenthal tweets. He names the Pirates and Astros as teams involved but adds others could be in the hunt, as well. The Yankees appear to a long shot because they seem less willing to move top prospects.

Rosenthal also tweets the team is firm on its asking price and could opt to move him at the trade deadline.

Buster Olney mentioned Quintana in his column, nothing if the White Sox were to find a trade partner, they would like a deal completed before spring training.

Houston and Pittsburgh have surfaced in rumors before, but seemed to balk at the asking price. The White Sox are reportedly looking for another huge return to add to the bounties they got for Adam Eaton and Chris Sale. Rick Hahn has done everything right so far. And there’s no reason to believe he’ll get less than top dollar for Quintana.

If a deal can’t be done this offseason, it wouldn’t be the worst thing if they moved him at the deadline. The organization would just have to hope he pitches well enough to maintain his value. It also wouldn’t be out of the question for him to become more valuable by then. He could definitely help a team who is looking to add another frontline starter for a deep playoff run.

Hahn has rebuilt the farm system and put this team in a great position to compete in the future. It would be nice if they could keep Quintana, but with the team being two or three years away from competing, it may be better to trade him. He has an extremely team-friendly contract, which makes him attractive to almost anyone. The asking price is high but there’s no reason Hahn can’t find a team willing to meet it. We’ve seem him do it twice already. So there’s no reason he can’t do it one again.

