Rungvisai-Chocolatito rematch is set for Sept. 9 in Carson

CARSON, Calif. (AP) Srisaket Sor Rungvisai has agreed to defend his WBC super flyweight title in a rematch with Roman ”Chocolatito” Gonzalez at StubHub Center’s famed outdoor ring Sept. 9.

Promoter Tom Loeffler confirmed the matchup and venue Thursday.

Rungvisai (43-4-1, 39 KOs) won the 115-pound title in March with a stunning victory over the previously unbeaten Gonzalez, who was dropped by the Thai challenger in the first round. Rungvisai got a majority decision to claim the title, beating his Nicaraguan opponent 114-112 on two judges’ cards at Madison Square Garden.

Gonzalez (46-1-0, 38 KOs) was widely considered the world’s top pound-for-pound fighter before the loss.

The card at the outdoor ring south of downtown Los Angeles also features the U.S. debut of WBO 115-pound champion Naoya Inoue of Japan against Antonio Nieves.