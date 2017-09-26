Rupp, offense back solid Thompson in win

Thompson limited the damage from the Nationals’ offense even with Harper inserted back into the lineup for his first game since Aug. 12. Harper went 0-for-2 with a walk before he was replaced by Victor Robles in right field in the bottom of the fifth inning. The only offense from Washington on the night came from a solo homer from Howie Kendrick in the second.

Meanwhile, left-hander Gio Gonzalez struggled with his command and issued five walks and gave up three runs in five innings with seven strikeouts.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Harper returns: One of the Nationals’ primary goals during the final stretch of this season will be to ease Harper back into action and get him comfortable on the field before the start of the National League Division Series. In his first at-bat in 42 games, Harper drew a walk in the first inning, putting a pair of runners at first and second right away as the Nationals threatened to score in the first inning. However, Thompson induced a double-play ground ball from Anthony Rendon before he struck out Ryan Zimmerman to escape the jam.

The Nationals plan to treat this week like a mini Spring Training for Harper, easing him back into action. They say they are not concerned about his results at the plate, but simply his comfort level and timing when the playoffs begin. More >

Rupp’s two-run double: Rupp delivered the big strike for the Phillies, punctuating a three-run third inning with a two-run double to center field to give Philadelphia an advantage. Michael A. Taylor appeared to have a chance at Rupp’s line drive, but he misread the ball and moved in instead of heading back and the ball sailed over his head.