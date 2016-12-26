Russell Ath Bowl: Miami Hurricanes vs WVU Live Steaming and Game Info

The Miami Hurricanes will attempt to win their first Bowl Game in ten years when then travel to Orlando to Face the West Virginia Mountaineers at Camping World Stadium in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

The Hurricanes have lost six consecutive bowl games dating to a 21-20 MPC Computers Bowl win over Nevada in 2006 in Boise, Idaho. The Hurricanes did not qualify for a Bowl game in following a 5-7 2007 season and were on a self imposed probation in 2011 and 2012.

Miami lost in Orlando twice in the now Russell Athletic Bowl and in the Sun Bowl in El Paso twice since they last won a bowl game. Miami also lost the 2008 Emerald Bowl in San Francisco and the 2014 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana during their six game bowl losing streak.

This is Miami’s fifth appearance in the game that has been known under multiple sponsorships. It was one of the first Bowl games to receive a sponsorship and the very first that began with the Bowl only being named after a sponsor.

The Russell Athletic Bowl was inaugurated in 1990 as the Blockbuster Bowl and was played at what was then known as Joe Robbie Stadium. The stadium currently known as Hard Rock Stadium has been the Miami Hurricanes home stadium since 2008. It was the only bowl game played at JRS in that era.

The Orange Bowl game and Hurricanes home field was still the Orange Bowl Stadium then. Miami’s first appearance in the game. The game remained the Blockbuster Bow for four seasons, when Carquest took over the naming rights.

Miami’s first appearance in this game was in 1996. The 19th ranked Hurricanes defeated number 25 Virginia 31-21. Miami Safety Tremain Mack earned MVP honors after returning a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown and an interception 42 yards for a touchdown.

The Hurricanes next appeared in what by then was known as the Micron PC Bowl. They thumped North Carolina State 46-23. The irony of the sponsorship is that Micron PC was the forerunner to MPC Computers.

The announcer for the 1998 game was Kevin Harlan. His daughter Olivia will be the on the sidelines working radio for this year’s game.

The Hurricanes have lost twice since the game moved to Orlando for the 2002 game. Wisconsin beat Miami 20-14 in the 2009 game and Louisville destroyed the ‘Canes 36-9 in 2013.

West Virginia is making its fourth appearance in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Two of their three appearances were when the game was in Miami.

They lost 24-23 to South Carolina on January 2, 1995 in the inaugural version of the Carquest Bowl, lost 35-30 to Georgia Tech in the last game known as the Carquest Bowl in 1997 and were defeated 23-7 by North Carolina State in the second game known as the Champs Sports Athletic Bowl in 2010.

Something will give this year. The ‘Canes six game Bowl losing streak or West Virginia’s three game Russell Athletic Bowl losing streak.

Game Infomation:

Dec. 28, 2016 • 5:30 p.m. ET • Orlando, Fla. • Camping World Stadium (70,000)

Series History: Miami leads, 16-3

Neutral Site: First meeting Last Meeting: Miami defeated West Virginia, 22-20 (2003) in Miami, Fla.

14/12 WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS (10-2; 7-2 Big 12)

Head Coach: Dana Holgorsen Record at West Virginia: 46-30 (sixth season) | Career Record: 46-30 (sixth season)

MIAMI HURRICANES (8-4; 5-3 ACC)

Head Coach: Mark Richt Record at Miami: 8-4 (first season) | Career Record: 153-55 (16th season)

Broadcast Information

Television: ESPN • Dave Pasch, PxP • Greg McElroy, Analyst • Tom Luginbill, Sideline

Live Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: ESPN RADIO • Dave Neal, PxP • Matt Stinchcomb, Analyst • Olivia Harlan, Sideline WQAM 560 AM • Joe Zagacki, PxP • Don Bailey Jr., Analyst • Josh Darrow, Sideline RADIO ACTUALIDAD 1020 AM • Jose ‘Chamby’ Campos, PxP • Daniel Ramirez, Analyst

Injuries:

Miami:

Gerald Willis DL Willis is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Jeff James Jr. DB James Jr. is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Jovani Haskins TE Haskins is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Michael Irvin II TE Irvin II is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed O’Juan Carney WR Carney is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Cedrick Wright DB Wright is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Nick Linder OL Linder is expected to miss the remainder of the season due to an upper-extremity injury. out for season Adrian Colbert DB Colbert is recovering from a forearm fracture but is expected to suit up against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Prob Wed Scott Patchan DL Patchan has been sidelined by an unspecified injury and his status is uncertain for the Russell Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Ques Wed Tucker Beirne QB Beirne has been sidelined due to legal issues and his status is in question against West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Ques Wed Tyreic Martin DL Martin is serving a suspension and will not participate in the Russel Athletic Bowl against West Virginia. Out Wed Lawrence Cager WR Cager tore his ACL and is expected to miss the entire 2016 season. out for season Trayone Gray RB Gray sustained a major knee injury and is expected to miss the entire 2016-2017 season. out for season

West Virginia:

Kyzir White S White missed the last game with a hand injury and his status is uncertain for the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami. Ques Wed Ka’Raun White WR White is expected to miss the remainder of the season after breaking his leg against Iowa State. out for season Antonio Crawford CB Crawford has been sidelined by an unspecified injury and his status against Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl is in question. Ques Wed Jaleel Fields DL Fields sustained a knee injury and is expected to miss to remainder of the season. out for season Jake Long CB Long suffered a season-ending injury to his ACL. out for season Xavier Pegues DL Pegues has yet to play this season recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and it is unknown if he will play in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami. Ques Wed Yodny Cajuste OL Cajuste is sidelined with an ACL injury and is expected to miss the remainder of the season. out for season Brendan Ferns LB Ferns will miss the entire 2016 season with a torn ACL. out for season Dravon Askew-Henry S Askew-Henry will miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee. out for season

The most well known players on the West Virginia injury report are the Whites. Kyzir and Ka’Raun are the brothers of former West Virginia and current Chicago Bears Wide Receiver Kevin White. Those that follow the Bears are probably not too surprised to find the Whites on the injury report. Kevin has played in just four games in his NFL Career.

