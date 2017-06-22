“One game could affect a team for the next three to five days,” Russell said. “Our bullpen has been taxed. [It’s] trying to piece together where you can keep guys as fresh as you can to make sure you have coverage for the next day.”

Indeed, the Orioles have struggled on the mound lately. When the Indians scored two ninth-inning runs in their 5-1 win over Baltimore on Wednesday, it marked the 18th straight game the Orioles had allowed at least five runs.

The O’s should have replacements coming soon.

Russell confirmed that right-hander Darren O’Day is on track to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday. O’Day (right shoulder) experienced no setbacks in a simulated game Wednesday.

O’Day should provide another reliable arm in the bullpen upon returning; he allowed just two earned runs in May after a rocky April. Closer Zach Britton (left forearm) has also been making progress and was scheduled to make a rehab start for Class A Delmarva on Thursday.