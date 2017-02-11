Before Kevin Durant took the court in Oklahoma City for the first time since joining the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook shared his feelings on the whole ordeal — mostly because the media asked him.

For the most part, Westbrook was cool, calm and collected, but at the very end of this clip, he gave NBA fans and reporters something to chew on.

As in-depth as Russell Westbrook has gone about his relationship with Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/7tehmfumwJ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 11, 2017

First, Westbrook was asked if he’s looking forward to getting tonight’s game over, and he naturally replied he loves playing basketball and is looking forward to the contest. Then Westbrook was asked how two players who called each other “brothers” could have such a falling out, and the Thunder point guard explained that’s how the world works sometimes:

“I mean, sometimes it happens like that. Ain’t nothing I can say about it. Sometimes that’s how things go.”

In response to a follow-up about whether he was “hurt” by Durant’s departure, Westbrook opened up a bit:

“Hurt? Um … I mean, I’m fine. I’m fine. Honestly, move forward. Things happen in life, man, you know. As a man, you’ve got to move forward.

“I have a great group of guys here that I love like my brothers. There’s been many a teammates that I had here before that left me, and they’re my brothers – that I still talk to do and that I don’t talk to. So it’s not just Kevin. There’s many guys that come in and out of Oklahoma City that I feel no issue that maybe you guys don’t know about. Obviously with me and Kevin, it’s a bigger stage. So it happens.”

Finally, Westbrook was asked if he and Durant might rekindle their previous friendship, to which he replied:

“I’m not sure. It’s not really up to me, honestly.”

Annnnd scene.

By the way, this is the face you make after you give that statement, knowing full well what you’re doing:

We see you, Russ. We see you.

The Thunder host the Warriors at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.