20.7 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 9, 2017
Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

By FOX News -
20

ATHENS, Greece –  Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment in the Greek capital, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

The body of 54-year-old Consul Andrey Malanin was found Monday by a consular employee. Police say a coroner will examine the body, while the police homicide department also is investigating the death due to Malanin’s diplomatic status.

Police say the body bore no visible injuries.

Russia’s ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a riot police officer while speaking at a photo exhibit in Ankara last month.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB