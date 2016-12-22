Russian fisherman's photos of scary sea creatures become viral sensation

Russian fisherman Roman Fedorstov’s Instagram account used to feature well-composed, idyllic shots of waterfalls, forests and other landscapes. But in the fall Fedorstov’s social media account took a dark, dark turn.

Fedorstov’s account began featuring images of blood-chilling bottom feeders, creepy crustaceans and other sorts of ghoulish sea creatures that he and his crew hauled in their nets while trawling the deep waters off Russia’s Barents Sea.

The fisherman, who lives in the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk, has gained a loyal following on social media for his ghastly photos of fish that look like something dreamed up for a Guillermo del Toro film or if Stephen King had created the Muppets instead of Jim Henson.

While his photos have been making social media users squirm- and gaining him thousands of new followers – Fedorstov handles all the slimy sea creatures in his photos with bare hands.

In one photo he handles a halibut with a gigantic eye at the top of its head. In another holds in the palm of his hand a spindly “offshore spider,” which he says is “hopefully not poisonous.”

Expand / Contract (Photos courtesy of Roman Fedorstov/Instagram)

The photo that has caused the biggest sensation online – and probably one or two nightmares – is of an unnamed shark whose gapping mouth would not be out of place in Ridley Scott’s “Alien” series.

After looking at these photos, some may think twice about taking a swim at the beach next summer.