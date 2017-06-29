Russians call off search for missing climber from Colorado

Authorities in Russia are calling off their search for a Colorado police officer who went missing while climbing the tallest mountain in the country.

The Denver Post reports Russian officials informed the missing man’s wife, Olivia Beare, that the search will be called off due to harsh weather conditions.

Steven Beare has been missing since June 16 from a solo ascent up Mount Elbrus, which is 18,513 feet tall.

Olivia Beare says a search of the mountain led by an American will continue “day by day.”

Steven Beare is a Colorado National Guardsman who has deployed multiple times. He is also a Littleton police officer.

Olivia Beare, who is 11 weeks pregnant with the couple’s second child, said she’s still holding on to hope.