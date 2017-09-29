Rwanda critics targeted by government, says rights group

An international human rights group says Rwanda’s authorities have arrested, forcibly disappeared, and threatened political opponents since the August 2017 presidential elections.

Human Rights Watch Friday urged the international community to condemn what it called a blatant clampdown on the political opposition in the East African country.

The rights group said those targeted recently include former presidential candidate and women’s rights activist Diane Rwigara, her family members and supporters.

Rwandan police arrested Rwigara, a leading critic of President Paul Kagame, last week for alleged offenses against state security but she has not yet been charged in court.

Rwanda has won praise for its advances in economic development and women’s rights over the last 20 years, but critics say Kagame is an authoritarian ruler who tolerates little criticism.