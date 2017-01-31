House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that the “confusion” surrounding the rollout of President Trump’s immigration executive order was “regrettable,” though he defended the national security goals of the sweeping measure signed late last week.

At a press briefing, Ryan said nobody wanted to see green-card holders and others “caught up” in the implementation of Trump’s Friday order, which suspended the U.S. refugee program and restricted immigration and travel from seven mostly Muslim countries.

But some travelers, including green-card holders, were held up amid conflicting statements over the weekend about whom the order affected.

“It’s regrettable on the confusion of the rollout of this,” Ryan said.

At the same time, Ryan said, “We’ve got to secure our border.”

Ryan defended the president in saying the U.S. needs to hit pause and ensure vetting standards are tight.

He also voiced confidence in Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s ability to carry out the order properly, saying he has spoken with the secretary.