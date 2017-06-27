LISTEN: CNN’s Acosta Confronts Spicer Over Off-Camera Briefing

The House is expected to vote this week on Kate’s Law, which would impose mandatory minimum prison sentences on criminal aliens who re-enter the United States after deportation.

The House is also slated to vote on the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act,” which defunds so-called “sanctuary cities” if they do not cooperate with ICE officials.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said on “Fox & Friends” this morning that the Trump-Russia coverage is drowning out what’s being accomplished by Republicans.

He noted that on the day James Comey testified before the Senate, the House repealed and replaced the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform.

“This week we’re doing medical liability reform and we’re doing two immigration bills: Kate’s Law and sanctuary cities,” said Ryan.

“Kate’s Law” was named for Kate Steinle, a young woman who was shot to death in San Francisco by an illegal immigrant who had already been deported multiple times.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), chairman of the Judiciary Committee, was asked this morning why this law hasn’t been passed already.

He noted that the bill has “enormous public support” and expressed hope that the Senate will move the bill to President Trump.

