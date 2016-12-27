Ryan Mathews Officially Placed On IR

In a move that shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise, the Eagles on Tuesday placed running back Ryan Mathews on the Injured Reserve list, officially ending his 2016 season.

According to head coach Doug Pederson, Mathews suffered a herniated disc during Thursday’s win over the New York Giants. Pederson announced on Friday that Mathews’ season was over, but the Eagles made it official on Tuesday night. Mathews finished his second season in Philadelphia with 661 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles enter Sunday’s game against Dallas with just two running backs on the active roster — Darren Sproles and Byron Marshall . Marshall may see the bulk of the carries on Sunday, but the Eagles also have the newly acquired Terrell Watson on the practice squad, who could potential be called up to the active roster to provide depth.

No corresponding roster move was announced on Tuesday.