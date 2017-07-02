Ryan Newman Rallies Late for a Top Five | 2017 DAYTONA

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Ryan Newman fights his way to the front of the field late to finish fifth.
More NASCAR Videos
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Forced to Pit With Damage | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Taken Out in Multi-Car Wreck | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
Chase Elliott Spins Through the Grass | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Taken Out in the Big One | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
Kyle Larson Gets Airborne in Second Big One | 2017 DAYTONA
15 mins ago
More NASCAR Videos»
FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes
Play Now!