Ryan Newman Rallies Late for a Top Five | 2017 DAYTONA

By news@wgmd.com -
12

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Ryan Newman fights his way to the front of the field late to finish fifth.

More NASCAR Videos

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Forced to Pit With Damage | 2017 DAYTONA

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Forced to Pit With Damage | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Taken Out in Multi-Car Wreck | 2017 DAYTONA

Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Taken Out in Multi-Car Wreck | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

Chase Elliott Spins Through the Grass | 2017 DAYTONA

Chase Elliott Spins Through the Grass | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Taken Out in the Big One | 2017 DAYTONA

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Taken Out in the Big One | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

Kyle Larson Gets Airborne in Second Big One | 2017 DAYTONA

Kyle Larson Gets Airborne in Second Big One | 2017 DAYTONA

15 mins ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR