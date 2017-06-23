South Korean President Moon Jae-in has observed a test-firing of a new midrange missile the country is developing to cope with growing threats from North Korea.

Moon’s office quoted him as saying Friday that the launch was important for the South to maintain military capability that could “dominate” the North in order to maintain peace on the peninsula and for future engagement policies with the North to be effective.

South Korea’s military plans to deploy the Hyunmoo-2 missile after conducting two more test firings.

North Korea has tested several new missile systems this year in an accelerated effort to strengthen its nuclear weapons and missiles program. The tests present a difficult challenge to Moon as he has expressed a desire to reach out to Pyongyang.