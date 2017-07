CC Sabathia’s return from the 10-day disabled list was supposed to stabilize a team feeling the effects of more than a handful of injuries to key players in a short amount of time. But in the Yankees’ 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Sabathia (7-3, 3.81 ERA) lasted just 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, all of which scored with two outs in the third inning.