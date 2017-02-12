Sabrina Ionescu Leads Oregon Ducks Past USC Trojans

After a confidence boosting win over UCLA on Friday, the Oregon Ducks stayed on task against an upstart USC team, winning 73-50.

The USC Trojans were coming off a big win over a Top Ten Oregon State team in Corvallis on Friday night. Kelly Graves watched his team start the game with four turnovers, but the Ducks turned it around quickly. Oregon started the first ten minutes shooting at 75 percent while USC went on a cold streak going 0 for 8 after a quick four-point start. The Ducks put up one of their biggest first-quarter leads of the season up by twelve, 18-6. USC finished the quarter 1 for 11 from the floor.

In the Second Quarter, Oregon continued to push the pace. Ruthy Hebard and Sabrina Ionescu took control and pushed their lead to 27-16 going into the break. Ionescu had 9 points and 5 rebounds in the first half. The Ducks saw all of their scoring from Starters in the opening 20 minutes vs the Trojans.

Sabrina Ionescu picked up in the second half where she left off in the first, with a three-pointer. Oregon found success with short passes inside to Ruthy Hebard to extend their lead midway through the third quarter to 37-24. Hebard had back to back buckets forcing a USC timeout. Sabrina Ionescu assisted on back to back three-pointers pushing the Ducks lead to 49-31.

Ionescu put an exclamation point on the end of the third quarter with a long three-pointer pushing the Oregon Ducks lead to 54-31.

I think the most important thing sh brings is intensity. She goes and gets it. She has twenty Defensive Rebounds this week. That’s heart and wanting it, that’s what makes her special. Oregon Head Coach Kelly Graves on Sabrina Ionescu

The Oregon Ducks held their lead in the 4th Quarter running away with a second win in as many days over the USC Trojans. Kelly Graves and the Ducks have four games left and hit the road for Utah and Colorado this week.

Oregon hits the road vs Utah for a 5pm Pacific Time tipoff on Pac-12 Network.

