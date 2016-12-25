Sacramento Kings: 2016 Holiday Season Wish List

The holiday season is in full swing and this article focuses on my holiday wishes for the Sacramento Kings this year.

The Sacramento Kings have won three straight games heading into Monday’s contest, but have a nice two-day break to celebrate the holidays with family and friends. I hope you take some time away from basketball or sports in general and do the same. I am wishing for a happy and healthy holiday season and close to 2016 to all.

Along with those wishes, I have cooked up some wishes I have for the Sacramento Kings for the rest of this season. Here are my five 2016 holiday wishes for the Sacramento Kings.

WISH 1: Improved Defensive Play

The Kings consistently struggle on the defensive end of the floor. If you look at defensive rating , they rank 23rd in the NBA by allowing 107.1 points per 100 possessions.

In particular, the guard and perimeter defensive have struggled mightily again this season. The Kings allow 10.5 3-pointers made per game ranking 28th in the NBA. They also allow opponents to connect on 36.5% of their 3-point attempts ranking 25th in the league.

Another area of struggle is fouling. The Kings allow 25.5 free throw attempts per game which rate 26th in the NBA. If you view personal fouls committed, Sacramento is 20th in the NBA.

The defense needs to pick up if they want to win games. In particular, they need to improve their perimeter defense and defend without fouling. I will be a happy camper if the Kings can improve in those key areas throughout the season.

WISH 2: Improved Guard Play

The Sacramento Kings’ guards have had a rough early season run statistically. They rank 27th in the NBA in assists per game only averaging 11.6. The Sacramento guards have a plus/minus of negative 1.1, which currently ranks 19th in the association. They also struggle in 3-pointers made (28th in NBA), field goal percentage (18th in NBA), rebounds (28th in NBA), and points (26th in the NBA).

That goes without saying they are a team without a standout point guard. The NBA has never had more teams with point guard talent from Steph Curry to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to James Harden and the list goes on. The Kings are still searching for their point guard and offensive leader. Imagine, DeMarcus Cousins running the pick and roll with a star point guard.

That is a pipe dream, but actionable change is improving the guard play on both ends of the floor and/or making a move to improve the play. The Kings have some pieces they could move to stabilize the backcourt play or just getting Darren Collison back to his usual efficiency and defense will go a long way. Another change would be settling on a two guard and getting consistent production from that spot (harder to come by than the Collison change because Darren has shown that ability in the past). I am hopeful this improves naturally, but the Kings players and coaches need to make it happen.

WISH 3: No Negative Publicity

The Sacramento Kings always seem to be a team with a negative headline in the news stream. From the endless trade rumors to DeMarcus Cousins technical fouls to a player getting fined for one reason or another. I am hopeful that we stop the negative news cycle a bit and focus in on the on-court game. This is a fun and exciting team to watch play when they are healthy and clicking and the focus should be on that and not the off the court negative stuff.

WISH 4: DeMarcus Cousins 1st Team All-NBA

DeMarcus Cousins is having a career year so far this season. Boogie is averaging per game career highs in field goal attempts, 3-pointers made, free throws made, and points. If he can get his rebounding up to where it has been the last 3 seasons, he has the chance to average 29 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the season.

DeMarcus Cousins earned All-NBA second team honors the last two seasons. Below is a highlight video from last season, so you can relive some of his best moments.

I would love to see him get the recognition of being on the 1st team this season. With a healthy rest of the season (I am wishing for that more than anything) and the type of production mentioned above, I believe he makes the first team All-NBA.

WISH 5: Playoff Basketball

The Sacramento Kings last appeared in the NBA playoffs in 2006 and they were bounced in the 1st round by the San Antonio Spurs. It has been a long 10 years since then, but I am hopeful the Kings can make it back to the playoffs this season.

I know that most of you are skeptical, but the 8th spot in the Western Conference is wide open this year and if the season ended today (December 24th) the Sacramento Kings would be the 8th seed. It would mean a date with the Golden State Warriors in the 1st round, but just making the playoffs would be a big positive step under 1st year Head Coach Dave Joerger.

Fun Fact: Coach Joerger has been a Head Coach for three previous NBA seasons and has made the playoffs in every season.

This wish is possible and if I could only have one of my wishes this would be the one for me. Here is to hoping the Kings made it a reality this season.

Summary

There you have it, my holiday wish list for the Sacramento Kings this year. I tried to focus in on five realistic things and items I thought the Kings really could improve or achieve this season. It has been a great last three games for the Kings and I hope they build on that momentum and make all of my wishes come true this holiday season.

Happy Holidays and I hope all your wishes come true, Kings or otherwise.

Be sure to check back to A Royal Pain for content galore about the Kings this season. Thank you for reading.

