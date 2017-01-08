Sacramento Kings: Game 37 Preview vs Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors on January 8, 2017. This article provides a preview of that game from a Kings’ perspective.

Tonight, the Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center play host to the Golden State Warriors. This is the first showdown between the two teams this season.

Without further ado, let us get to tonight’s game preview between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

Injuries

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings injury report is bare for the first time in quite a few contests. Rudy Gay returned in Friday’s game from hip injury marking the last of the wounded off the list. Let us hope the Kings can stay injury free in tonight’s game.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors enter tonight’s game with a completely healthy roster as well. Expect a full strength Warriors’ squad invading the Golden 1 Center tonight.

Stay Alert

Be sure to check twitter or watch the pregame show for any late breaking news on injuries or lineup changes you will want to know before tonight’s contest tips off.

Golden State Warriors’ Scouting Report

The Golden State Warriors enter tonight’s game appearing to be the NBA’s best team. They currently have the best record at 31 wins and 6 losses. The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 games and 11 of last 13 contests. This is a talent loaded team poised to win an NBA Championship this season.

Last time out, the Warriors hosted the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors built a big lead through three-quarters only to squander it away and lose 128-119 in overtime. Below is a highlight video from that game to give you a glimpse at the Warriors current form.

The man behind the big offseason news is having an absolutely phenomenal year for his new team. Kevin Durant spurned the Oklahoma City Thunder to join Golden State in the biggest story of the offseason. KD has not missed a beat with his new team. Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 1.9 three-pointers per game while shooting 53.4% from the field, 85.7% from the charity stripe, and 38.1 from three-point territory. Those are great numbers with supreme efficiency. Durant added just one more rocket launcher to a team with two straight NBA Finals appearances under their belt.

What to Watch for?

Limiting DeMarcus?

The Golden State Warriors are perhaps the best team in the association at limiting the production of the opposing center. They move to their small ball or death lineup and it renders the opposition’s big man relatively useless.

DeMarcus Cousins is not just any big man, though. Boogie is the best center in the NBA right now and has a unique skill set that could allow him to thrive even against the small ball lineup. It is a fascinating matchup to watch in tonight’s contest.

If you want to see the statistical line I predicted for DeMarcus Cousins or any other Kings player then please check out my predicting the box score column found here. It is a fast and informative read if you are so inclined. Thank you.

Rotation Clarity?

The Sacramento Kings dropped Ben McLemore from the starting lineup in their last game and opted for a two point guard look with Darren Collison and Ty Lawson. I said back in the preseason that Lawson and Collison would be great on the court together. That is probably the Kings best and most successful backcourt pairing against most opposition.

It will be interesting to see if Coach Joerger sticks with it tonight or switches things up on us yet again. It is definitely something I am monitoring in the coming games.

Breaking the Streak

This has been the worst matchup for the Kings over the last three years. The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Kings in a dozen straight meetings. The Kings last win over the Warriors was March 27, 2013. That is right, the Kings have not defeated the Warriors in almost four years.

The Kings need to break this streak and tonight’s game would be a perfect time. The Warriors are coming off a deflating loss on Friday and the Kings need to take advantage and pull the upset.

Summary

There you have it, my game preview for the January 8th meeting between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

I am excited about tonight’s game for a plethora of reasons. The Warriors are coming to town, the Kings are finally healthy, and are in a battle for a playoff spot. All those factors should make tonight’s game a very enjoyable one with plenty of action so tune in and buckle up.

