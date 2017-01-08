Sad But True: The NBA Hates The Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets, for whatever reason, are not well liked by the league at all.

The Denver Nuggets have never been the darlings of the league.

This is somewhat understandable considering the Nuggets are a mid-market team and do not attract the revenue like a New York or Los Angeles. However, at what point does the league take it too far?

There is a disturbing amount of evidence that points to the league doing everything they can to keep the team and us Denver fans down and depressed.

If you don’t believe me, then think about the lack of media coverage the Nuggets get compared to other teams, teams who are not even as good as the Nuggets. How many times have you seen a Nuggets game where the refs are clearly favoring the other team who coincidentally have a star player?

How about the fact that the Nuggets have had several terrible seasons and yet, the highest pick they have ever gotten is the 3rd pick when teams like Cleveland and Chicago “miraculously,” get the 1st pick numerous times in the lottery?

There is plenty of evidence to support that the NBA hates the Denver Nuggets.

Rarely does a Nuggets game get televised on a national network anymore.

Last week the Nuggets were supposed to have a game against the Spurs broadcasted on TNT. Eventually, news broke that the game had been replaced by the Lakers and Trail Blazers game.

Talk about some shady antics, Denver is already the least televised team in the league and they got rid of one more game of ours that was supposed to be televised.

The interesting thing about this was that Denver was in the hunt for the 8th seed while the Spurs are a legitimate championship contender, yet the game was replaced by a game featuring two teams with worse records than Denver at the time.

This is an example of clear media bias since the league knows there are plenty of Lakers fans, which apparently means us Denver fans do not matter to Adam Silver and the entire NBA.

Think about that for a second. They replaced one of our games going up against a championship contender with a game featuring two teams who most likely will not see the post season.

Need I go on?

Denver hardly gets any credit from the media.

How many times have you turned on ESPN to watch highlights from a Nuggets win and they are not paying any attention to our team?

Notice it’s always about the “great game,” this one player had against us despite the fact they lost.

Last time I checked great individual games and stats are meaningless unless you get the win.

I guess that rule doesn’t apply if the game is against Denver for some reason. The Nuggets on the other hand never get any love unless they pull off an unthinkable winning streak.

This has been the case ever since the firing of George Karl.

The media clearly hates the Nuggets and will never give them a shred of credit unless they win the NBA Finals one day.

How is it possible for Denver to have never won the draft lottery?

Last but not least, we have to elaborate on the NBA’s draft lottery. I have never been a fan of the way they determine the draft order since it incentivizes teams to tank.

The Nuggets have had many terrible seasons as a franchise, so it would make sense to have a 1st overall pick or 2 in their history. Guess what, they never have had the 1st overall pick.

Yet, somehow, successful franchises like the Bulls and Pistons have had it multiple times.

I understand the lottery is supposed to be somewhat random, but the Nuggets not getting it 1 time since their existence!?

This is definitely suspicious and worth asking some questions.

With the lack of media coverage, the NBA refusing to broadcast the team on networks like TNT and ESPN, and the draft lottery never working in Denver’s favor, it is safe to assume that the league clearly hates the Denver Nuggets.

