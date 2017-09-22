Safeway supermarket employee beaten with baguette by angry customer

A California man was arrested after beating a grocery store employee with a baguette.

SF Gate reports that Adam Kowarsh allegedly entered the Safeway in Fremont just before midnight Sunday “yelling and screaming.”

According to a spokeswoman for the Fremont Police Department, Kowarsh stormed to the back of the store and started yelling at employees who told him he needed to pay for his items and leave.

After one employee attempted to calm him down, Kowarsh grabbed a loaf of French bread and began bludgeoning him in the face. While the victim did not obtain any injuries, he will be pressing charges.

When officers arrived on the scene, he refused to exit the store, according to the police report. They then arrested the suspect for battery and a probation violation.