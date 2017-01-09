JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Quadir Welton scored 15 points, Trevis Wyche added 13 and Saint Peter’s beat Quinnipiac 58-54 on Monday night.

Each team only made one field goal in the final three minutes. Nick Griffin’s 3-pointer with 2:23 left gave Saint Peter’s a 54-52 lead, and Wyche and Samuel Idowu each went 1 of 2 from the line on the Peacocks’ next two possessions for a 56-52 advantage.

Reggie Oliver made his fifth straight shot of the second half for Quinnipiac with 36 seconds left but Saint Peter’s got an offensive rebound at the end of the shot clock and Welton hit two free throws to seal it with 5.7 seconds left.

Griffin and Cavon Baker each scored 10 points for Saint Peter’s (7-8, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

The Peacocks had a 30-24 lead at halftime after forcing 15 turnovers. Baker scored all of his points in the first half.

Oliver, the reigning MAAC rookie of the week, scored all 12 of his points in the final eight minutes for Quinnipiac (6-10, 3-3).