Saint Peters Art Show Returns In Lewes

This year’s annual art show hosted by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Lewes is set for Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The show is known for its collection of diverse fine artwork.

The St. Peter’s Art Show Committee has announced this year’s generous donors to the show’s Featured Artists Raffle: Rehoboth Beach painter Renata Price, potter Susan Gladstone, and jewelry artisan Sharon Livesay who have each contributed a unique piece for the show.

Here is “Joyful Flowers” by Price.

The three will be among 140 fine artists and artisans exhibiting at the 51st annual Art Show sponsored by St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and held on St. Peter’s Square at Second and Market streets, Lewes, and the nearby M&T Bank parking lot. Admission is free, and the event will be held rain or shine. Proceeds from the Art Show benefit organizations helping those in need in the Cape Henlopen School District.

A special display in the window of Citizens Bank on Second Street will feature photos and information about the raffle items. Raffle tickets are $2 each or a book of six for $10. They can be purchased in the church office Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or on the parish lawn on the day of the show. There will be separate drawings for each item at 2:30 p.m., and ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

For more information and times for all Art Show activities, visit www.stpeterslewes.org, e-mail artshow@stpeterslewes.org, or call the church office at 302-645-8479.

St. Peter’s Church, founded in 1681, offers five Eucharistic services weekly and sponsors an interfaith Summer Spirituality Series on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. Self-guided tour information for the historic churchyard is available.

Photos courtesy St. Peter’s Art Show Committee