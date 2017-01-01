Saints at Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The New Orleans Saints face the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

One year removed from a historic collapse, the Atlanta Falcons aren’t missing the playoffs again this season. Despite some potential hiccups, they’ve locked up the NFC South already. Now in Week 17, they have the opportunity to lock up the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs. To do that, though, they’ll have to stifle the New Orleans Saints as they visit the Georgia Dome on New Year’s Day.

Matt Ryan has established himself as a viable MVP candidate this season and rightfully so. Though often under-the-radar, Ryan has headed one of the best offenses in football this season and has been a big reason behind the success. They’ll need that offense thriving indoors if they want to be sure to lock up the two-seed.

Drew Brees is another year older and, unfortunately, has had his production and ability wasted again. The Saints have been a struggling bunch this season, failing to consistently produce overall on offense and with the same defensive woes cropping up. However, playing spoiler to division rivals is always fun. They did it last week to the Buccaneers, so they’d love to mess up the No. 2 seed for the Falcons in Week 17.

In select markets throughout the country, this game will be airing on FOX. For those getting another game, though, you can still watch by streaming online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream through the app by logging in with a paid subscription.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, GA

Stadium: Georgia Dome

TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

The Falcons would love that first-round bye, but they want it almost as much as New Orleans wants to foul up those plans. Which desires will prevail on Sunday remains to be seen. But that’s what makes the drama of Week 17 so great to watch.

