Saints sign first-rounder Ramczyk; all draft picks signed

METAIRIE, La. (AP) New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed the second of its two first-round draft choices, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Loomis says the 6-foot-6, 314-pound Ramczyk, who was drafted 32nd overall out of Wisconsin, has signed a four-year contract. Ramczyk’s signing means all seven of New Orleans’ draft choices are under contract in advance of training camp.

Ramczyk could compete for a significant role this season because starting left tackle Terron Armstead will miss at least half of the regular season while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Ramczyk started all 14 games at left tackle last season for the Badgers, who averaged 203.1 yards rushing per game.

The lineman was voted first-team All-America and All-Big Ten after allowing one sack.

—

