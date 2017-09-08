METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says long snapper Jon Dorenbos has a “serious” heart condition that will require surgery.

Payton, who spoke about Dorenbos on a media conference call Friday morning, says Saints physician John Amoss discovered he long-snapper’s aortic aneurysm during a physical examination and “basically saved his life.”

Dorenbos, who was entering his 15th NFL season, was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia before the New Orleans’ final preseason game.

New Orleans is now placing Dorenbos on its non-football injury list and looking to bring in another long snapper before Monday night’s regular season opener at Minnesota.

Dorenbos is the second Saints player this year to be placed on the non-football injury list for a heart condition. The first was veteran defensive tackle Nick Fairley his summer.

