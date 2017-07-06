Sal Romano dedicates first Major League win to his family

It was a special moment for the Reds rookie, who joined Jim Day to discuss his emotions.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
HIGHLIGHTS: Reds score 3 in 8th to secure win
Just now
Indians’ Michael Brantley describes ‘blessing’ of All-Star selection after return from injury
2 hours ago
Scott Feldman on giving up monster homer to Jon Gray
18 hours ago
Bryan Price reacts to key replay ruling that went against Reds
18 hours ago
Reds were plagued by missed opportunities
18 hours ago
Bauer after loss: ‘It was a frustrating night, overall.’
19 hours ago