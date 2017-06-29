Sale extended! MLB.TV just $10 until games end

These were the devices that soon made baseball games more accessible than ever, creating a way of life that now is hard to imagine being without. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, MLB Advanced Media has introduced a special $10 offer of 2017 yearly subscriptions to MLB.TV Premium and MLB.TV Single Team.

In 2008, Apple also introduced the App Store, and MLBAM worked with the company to create the app that would transform the way millions of people consume the national pastime. The award-winning MLB.com At Bat app was introduced, and it has been the No. 1 grossing sports app every year since its release. Today, At Bat is opened more than 8 million times a day, and an ever-growing part of that crowd uses it to watch live games via MLB.TV.

If you wish to join them, for only $10, you can now have free access to all premium features in At Bat (a $19.99 value), including home and away radio broadcasts, exclusive highlights and more. At Bat is available for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, supported Android smartphones and tablets and Amazon Kindle Fire.

“When I’m in the hotel, I have Apple TV, I take it on the road with me. At home, I use my iPhone and the At Bat app,” Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said. “It’s great for fans to watch the games and be able to replay them and just enjoy baseball.”