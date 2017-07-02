Salinas scores in stoppage time, Earthquakes beat Galaxy 2-1 (Jul 01, 2017)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Shea Salinas scored off the crossbar in stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night.

Salinas put in a strike from the right side for his first goal of the year and a victory before 50,617 fans at Stanford Stadium. He came into the game in the 65th minute.

The Earthquakes (6-6-6) were playing their first game under Chris Leitch, the former player who made his MLS coaching debut after the team fired head coach Dom Kinnear and assistant coach John Spencer last Sunday. Leitch had been the team’s technical director.

San Jose’s Chris Wondolowski tied it in the 75th minute when he outran the Galaxy defense to Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham’s long kick. It was Wondolowski’s seventh goal of the season.

Defenseman Jelle Van Damme scored his first goal in 46 career MLS starts with a hard volley off his left foot in the 11th minute for Los Angeles (6-6-5), capitalizing on Jose Villarreal’s cross off a free kick from the left side. Van Damme was given a red card after Salinas’ winning goal.