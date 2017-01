A Salisbury woman was arrested after attacking a man with a child’s scooter. 28-year-old Dana Dennard was arrested in connection with a fight that happened on New Year’s Eve around 2:15 a.m. when Dennard hit a man in the head with a scooter. The man was bleeding heavily from the cut on his head. Dennard was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and is being held in Wicomico County on $50,000 bond.