Salisbury bans smoking in public

A ban on smoking and vaping in public is now in effect in Salisbury. The town council voted Monday night to pass the ordinance banning smoking in, on, or within 25 feet of all public parks and property. Designated smoking areas will still be accessible, and does not apply to non-city vehicles parked over 25 feet from playgrounds and recreational areas. City police will be issuing citations to people seen in violation of the new ordinance. First offenders could pay up to $500 or perform 12 hours of community service and repeat offenses cost up to $1000 each or 48 hours of community service.