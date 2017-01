Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has announced that the City Council has approved the Salisbury Bike Network Plan. This plan will strategically increase the number of bike lanes across Salisbury. The bike lanes are expected to boost long-term economic growth for the city and its businesses, increasing property value and enchanting sales. Road receiving high priority include: East and West College Avenue, South Division Street, and Long Avenue, as well as the rail trail from Fruitland to Delmar.