Salisbury bruglary and theft caught on camera

Maryland State Police are investigating a burglary and theft that occurred at a Salisbury business. Yesterday police were notified of a burglary that occurred on Tuesday around midnight on Bethel Road. The investigation since confirmed two men in ski masks were approaching a business and removing several items from a storage shed around that time. Video Surveillance of the area captured one of the suspects clearly, described as a white male wearing a blue ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots. The suspects are still at-large, and police ask anyone with information to come forward.