A fire broke out in a Wicomico County business office Thursday morning. The single story business on West Road in Salisbury caught fire shortly after 10 a.m. when a plug-in air freshener failed. Because of this, the fire has been ruled accidental. The blaze took 15 Salisbury Firefighters 10 minutes to put out. No one was injured in the fire, but it caused $25,000 in damages. Smoke alarms were present and activated inside.