A Salisbury man was sent to the hospital Tuesday night after being hit in a drive by shooting. Salisbury Police were called to the 300 block of Maryland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. where the victim was shot by a suspect driving by. The victim was standing near a home when he was shot. He was taken to Peninsula Regional with non-life threatening injuries and was later released. Anyone with information on the suspect should send it to the Salisbury Police or Crime Solvers.