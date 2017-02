A fire broke out in a Wicomico County outbuilding Thursday night. The blaze started just before 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Pinehurst Avenue in Salisbury. It took 15 Salisbury fire fighters 20 minutes to put out the fire, but not before $6,500 in damages. No one was injured. Maryland Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire, and you should pass along any information you have to them.