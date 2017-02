The Delmar Fire Department was called to a fire Saturday night in Wicomico County. The blaze began shortly after 3 p.m. in the wood frame outbuilding on Avalon Boulevard in Salisbury. 25 Delmar firefighters spent 25 minutes putting the fire out, but not before $20,000 in damages. No one injured in the fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental from an unattended burn barrel.