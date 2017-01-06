Salisbury Man Arrested After 35 Mile Chase

A Salisbury man led Worcester County Police on a high speed chase after a hit and run. 47-year-old Glenn Carmean was contacted by police after the damage on the front of his car looked similar to that of a hit and run accident in Ocean City. When police tried to pull Carmean over, he drove off at high speeds and took them on a 35 mile chase. He also tried to ram a Worcester County deputy while driving over 100 miles per hour. Carmean eventually crashed in the median of Route 50 and Hobbs Road, where he was arrested. He was charged with assault and avoiding arrest, among others, and is being held on $30,000 bond.