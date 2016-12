Sheriff’s deputies in Wicomico County were called for a burglary on Booth Street Thursday morning around 10:45. The deputy was told that 26 year old James Brumskin of Salisbury forced his way into his estranged girlfriend’s home and assaulted her – then left. He was spotted walking on Booth Street carrying a gym bag which contained over 200 grams of marijuana, empty baggies and digital scales. Brumskin is charged with burglary, assault and drug offenses.