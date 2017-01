A Salisbury man was arrested last week after he was caught trying to sell stolen items on Facebook. John Beauchamp went into a shed and stole several items, including a leaf blower and chainsaw. He then posted these items on Facebook to try and sell them. Beauchamp also stole a rifle in a separate theft that he later sold to someone in Salisbury, who complied with police and handed over the gun. Beauchamp was charged with two counts of burglary and theft and is being held on $2,500 bond.