A Salisbury man was arrested Thursday for robbing a hotel and a convenience store last week. 28-year-old Desmond Croswell went into the La Quint Inn on South Salisbury Boulevard and asked for change. He then told the employee he had a gun and demanded money. Croswell ran when he was given the money. Less than an hour before, Croswell robbed a Wawa before going to the La Quinta. He is waiting an initial hearing in Wicomico and charges are pending.