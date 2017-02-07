Salisbury Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault

A Salisbury man was arrested on kidnapping and assault after beating a woman and holding her for over four hours. 27-year-old Joseph Ellis drug the beaten woman into his house on the 500 Block of Purnell Street against her will. When police arrived, they heard the woman screaming from inside the house where she was tied up. When police failed to talk Ellis out of the house, they forced their way inside, where they found Ellis hanging from his neck by a cord. They pulled him down and gave him and the woman first-aid. The woman sustained significant injuries from the incident. Ellis was released from the hospital and charged with kidnapping and assault, among others. He is being held without bond.