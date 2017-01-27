Salisbury Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Assault

A 29 year old Salisbury man has been convicted by a Wicomico County jury of 2nd degree assault and other charges after a vehicle crash early in the morning of June 9 or 2015. Police were called for a domestic on Camden Avenue around 4am, but when they arrived, Michael Rayne drove off. Another Salisbury Police officer was responding and Rayne crossed the center line and collided with the officer head on – leaving the officer with serious injuries. This week Rayne was sentenced to 10 years in prison.