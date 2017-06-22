Salisbury mayor weighs in on local Confederate memorial

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has signed a petition calling for the removal of a placard describing the life of a Confederate General. A few weeks ago a petition began circulating asking the marker outside the Old Wicomico Courthouse describing the life of John Henry Winder be removed. Mayor Day told the Salisbury Times, “Gen. Winder has no connection to Salisbury. He is from Nanticoke. His sign belongs there, if anywhere.” Winder is a Somerset native and West Point graduate who fought in the Mexican war before defecting to the Confederacy during the Civil War, where he was the director of all Confederate military prisons.