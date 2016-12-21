Salisbury New Year’s Eve

Salisbury will be rocking once again this New Year’s Eve! Ring in 2017 in downtown Salisbury with a ball drop in front of Headquarters Live, along with performances by the Larks, Breakfast, AMP Studios and Tops Cut Off Productions. The bands begin to play at 8 p.m. and the event will culminate with a fireworks display at midnight. The night is free and open to all ages. Beer and wine will be available on the street in the main event area, plus local food trucks will be set up. During the evening, some minor road closures will occur in the immediate area until 12:15, and traffic will be re-routed.