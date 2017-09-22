Salisbury PD investigating assault of Salisbury University students

In Salisbury, police are searching for a group of people who attacked a group of students over the weekend. Around 2 AM on Saturday police were called to the Cook Out on South Salisbury Blvd after reports of a large group people and fight ongoing. Police found 3 men with facial injuries who reported 7 men surrounded their car, some jumping on it. When the trio got out of the car, the group physically assaulted them, with some recording the encounter. The three victims were all taken to the hospital, one had to be taken to the shock trauma center in Baltimore. Salisbury Police are gathering videos from witnesses, victims, and other evidence as they search for the assailants. The suspects are described as a group of black males who were wearing white t-shirts. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police Department.